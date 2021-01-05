When buying a car, you do not want to make any sacrifices. So when it comes to buying an electric car, you want to purchase a vehicle with a great range. Your car gets you from point A to point B, and you should not have to worry if your car has enough juice to get you to your final destination.

Your decision to buy an electric car will be affected by the range you want and need. How far do you regularly travel in a day? When you go on vacation, will there be enough places to stop and charge? These are just a few questions you have to ask yourself when shopping for an electric car with a long-range.

Electric Cars with the Top Ranges

Please note that all the ranges are based on EPA-estimated figures. These are estimates, and your actual range will depend on how you drive, where you drive, the weather, how many people are in your car, and other factors.

2020 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus

The Tesla Model S is a fast, luxurious electric sedan. The car handles exceptionally well and accelerates as well as some of the fastest sports cars. This car gets 402 miles of driving range with the Long Range Plus format.

2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus

It is no surprise that Tesla takes more than one of the top spots on this list. The company has been building and refining electric cars for years. The Model X is a crossover vehicle; a crossover is a lighter vehicle built on a car platform. The Model X windshield arcs over the car’s front seats, making it bigger than a standard car windshield. The rear doors are “X-wing” doors that open upward instead of outward. The Long Range Plus format gives you a 351-mile driving range.

2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

The Tesla Model 3 is smaller in size and price than the Model S, but it still delivers excellent performance. The Long Range trim gives you a 322-mile driving range. In comparison, the standard Model 3 trim gives you 250 miles.

2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range

The Model Y has the same platform and powertrain as the Model 3 sedan. However, the Model Y is an SUV. This vehicle gives you 316 miles of range in addition to the responsive steering and excellent acceleration.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

This is the first non-Tesla car on the list showing you that you do not need to empty the bank if you want an electric vehicle. The Chevrolet Bolt has a driving range of 259 miles. The Bolt is a hatchback with space for five people and 16 cubic feet of trunk space.

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona comes below the Bolt because of the one-mile driving range. The Kona gives you 258 miles of driving range. The Kona is a sport-utility vehicle with standard features such as heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, automatic climate control, and a 7-inch touchscreen. The Kona also has a long list of active safety features. The Kona is sold in select states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

2020 Kia Niro EV

The Kia Niro EV is available for purchase in select states. The vehicle is based on the same platform as the Niro Hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUV. The car delivers 239 miles of driving range. You have a fair amount of get-up-and-go in the Niro and easy-to-drive nature. The vehicle is not a luxury vehicle by far, but the inside is very classy.

2020 Jaguar I-Pace

When you think of the brand Jaguar, an electric vehicle does not come to mind. However, Jaguar has made an electric SUV with a racy look. The Jaguar I-Pace handles exceptionally well and has excellent acceleration. The SUV gives you 234 miles of driving range.

2020 Nissan Leaf Plus

The latest generation of Nissan Leaf Plus doubles the range of the original Nissan Leaf from 2011. The Nissan Leaf Plus has a driving range of 226 miles on one charge. The Leaf also has a roomy cabin, convenient hatchback, and other features to keep this vehicle up to date.

2019 Audi E-Tron

The Audi E-Tron comes with all sorts of goodies. The standard features are heated and ventilated front seats, quad-zone climate control, Bang & Olufsen audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. The driving range is 204 miles, which is not that impressive when you compare the price with what you are getting.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus

The Porsche Taycan is a sedan but drives like a sports car. The ride is smooth, and the handling responds at the slightest touch. All of the Taycan models have a similar driving range of 203 miles. Note that the 4S is the least expensive version of the Taycan models. Also, the driving range on the 4S is with the Performance Battery Plus option.

Conclusion

The driving range of an electric vehicle is one of the most essential features of your car. Of course, you need a vehicle that fits your budget, but it should fit your driving needs as well.