Electric cars have been around for more than two decades. However, before the 2010s, these cars remained a futuristic concept you read about in tech magazines or car journals. The years after 2010 saw a sudden boom in the electric car manufacturing industry. This was especially true after Tesla, in 2012, released the most successful commercial electric car at the time, the Model S. Every other big car manufacturer has released at least one electric model since.

Are electric cars going to replace other vehicles on the road? Below, we look at why this might happen.

1. Weak Competition from Alternative Eco-Friendly Power Sources

Of all the eco-friendly ways to power your vehicle, electric cars have in recent years become more popular and convenient. However, other methods can be used to take care of mother earth as you operate heavy machinery. Let’s look at these methods and how they compare to electric motors.

Hydrogen Engines

Many tech experts have placed hydrogen engines as the ideal alternative to electric engines. Hydrogen-powered engines are fueled by water, which is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen is used to run the engine, and the oxygen is released as waste making it the most eco-friendly waste in any engine.

Nevertheless, it’s quite difficult to achieve this process scientifically, and hydrogen powered cars have been fraught with problems since the concept initially began to popularize in the early 2000s.

Hybrids

Hybrid engines are mostly known for mixing eco-friendly sources of energy like electricity and combining it with gasoline. Many environmentalists, while applauding hybrids, believe that more can be done to save the environment.

Even so, at this point in time, hybrids are the most practical eco-friendly cars. The small supercharger network limits electric cars, and incomplete technology hinders the rest.

Hybrids are more available than any other type of eco-friendly car. Prius and Lexus are two good examples of hybrids that are easily found in various countries.

Solar Engines

The sun is an eternal source of energy; to absorb all the energy that the sun has to offer, you need to be attentive to the sun’s energy, patterns, and seasons.

The latter is not difficult, but forecasting the sun’s high and low points might prove to be a challenge when driving or parking your car for optimal recharge.

2. High Maintenance Costs of Gasoline Powered Cars

Gasoline powered cars are difficult and expensive to maintain. Gasoline powered engines have many moving parts that require regular service and/or replacement. Some of these parts are quite expensive or even rare and might take weeks to ship and install. Electric motors, on the other hand, have fewer parts and can run for years without requiring service.

There is also the cost of gasoline. Consumers have very little control over how much they will pay for fuel. The only control consumers have is where they purchase their gasoline. Some consumers choose to buy gasoline using a discount fuel card or member savings card.

3. Charging Stations

A few years ago, owning an electric car was saved for the well to do because to own an electric car, you’d have to have a personal electric charger in your garage. This is no longer the case.

If you own a Tesla, you can charge your car at over 16,000 superchargers around the world. You therefore don’t need to drive to a different town to recharge. You can charge your car while at the office or while out to dinner. These chargers are not exclusive to Tesla; many other electric vehicles have been allowed to use the charging stations.

4. Familiarity with Features

The reason most people continue to buy gasoline powered cars is the familiar feel of gasoline-powered vehicles. The car’s cabin accessories are also so familiar that it’s hard to adapt to a whole new cabin layout that you find in electric vehicles.

However, with each model update, gasoline powered cars include advanced cabin features that emulate electric cars. The recent updates on both sides have very minimal differentiating factors apart from using gasoline while the other uses electric power.

5. 5G

The 5G infrastructure increases the connectivity between devices. This will help you keep track of your car’s safety and condition from your smartphone. Electric cars have been at the forefront of developing AI, with the end goal of having a fully autonomous vehicle. For example, Tesla’s autopilot feature is getting more advanced each year and will benefit greatly from 5G.

Some smartphone manufacturers like Huawei have already began developing software that will run across all their devices’ platforms. With the help of 5G, these operating systems will improve remote interaction with your car from your smartphone.

Conclusion

Electric cars have come a long way from being just a concept to being a common sight on American streets. The charging network is increasing daily and the prices of the cars keep getting lower and more reasonable.

With the emphasis on reducing carbon emissions by global powers, gasoline powered engines will hopefully be a thing of the past in a few decades. All these factors together with the developing AI technology seem to guarantee that in the next 15 to 20 years, more cars on the road will be electric.