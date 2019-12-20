Spread the love













We here at enrg.io love blogs. We are a blog so that stands to reason. There’s something else we love: lists. I mean, who doesn’t love reading lists comprised of the top ten celebrities who went broke or the top ten worst places int he U.S. to retire? Okay, maybe those two are just interesting to me because I’m a weirdo. At any rate, in order to satiate your immense appetite for lists, today we present to you the top 10 best electric motorcycle blogs. If you haven’t done so already, please check out these articles about blogs dedicated to the BMW i3, the Chevy Bolt, and the various Tesla models.

It should be noted that the blogs mentioned in this article are not necessarily dedicated solely to electric motorcycles. Some are, but others (like ours) cover a wide array of topics. It should also be noted that they are listed in no particular order. Okay…on with it!

Kicking off our list of electric motorcycle blogs is Electric Motorcycles News. This blog covers anything and everything relating to electric motorcycles. The articles presented are well-researched, well written and usually very concise. This works well for me because I have the attention span of a mosquito. All of the blog posts appear to be written by one person. If this is the case, I salute him and his work!

Full disclosure on this one: they write about CSC products and only CSC products. That being said, there are some really cool stories about the various adventures that people are having around the world on CSC scooters and motorcycles. This article about hunting for tacos made me smile because I used to live in the area where the hunting took place. I like the fact that all of the blog entries have pictures taken by the authors themselves.

What can we say about Electrek and their writing staff? They’re amazing and I hate them! Just kidding, I really enjoy reading their articles on everything to do with electric transport. Electrek is often the best place to go for breaking news on electric motorcycles and they provide excellent reviews of new products as they emerge. For an added bonus, scroll through the comments section and watch nerds like me insult each other when they don’t agree. Now that’s time well spent!

While Motorcylce.com isn’t strictly an electric motorcycle blog, they are definitely the authority for anything with two wheels and a motor. Founded in 1994, Motorcycle.com employs a variety of talented writers who (unlike me) actually know what the hell they are talking about when it comes to mechanical things. Their splash page is a bit cluttered for my taste, but I think this serves as a testament to how much excellent content they have. If you’re looking for information about an electric bike, chances are you can find information on it here

The fine folks at New Atlas cover everything from architecture to urban transport. A quick search using the phrase “electric motorcycle” brings up many interesting articles on just about every type you can think of. Like always, the comments sections are full of fighting and disagreement. As a bonus, you can sign up to receive New Atlas’ daily newsletter with news stories on subjects that you are interested in. This site literally has it all!

Okay, I’m a bit biased but I think our site does a fine job of covering the electric motorcycle world. If you’re into silly lists like the one you’re currently reading, and even sillier reviews of electric motorcycles, read my work. If you’re interested in reading someone who actually knows what they are talking about and has years of experience in the industry, check out articles like this one written by my buddy Jo. We do appreciate our readers and hope you continue to read what we write.

I wrote about the LS-218 Superbike from Lightning here. You remember the L-218, right? The fastest motorcycle in the world that you can actually go out and buy right this instant? As it turns out, in addition to designing and building motorcycles, the people over at Lightning Motorcycle maintain a pretty darn good blog as well. Unlike the company, the articles aren’t strictly about electric motorcycles and I appreciate that. It’s refreshing to see a company branch out and cover other topics.

Much like Motorcycle.com, Bikernet.com covers anything and everything to do with motorcycles. The site is well designed, and boasts a readership of over 50,000 people. You can subscribe to their “Cantina” and receive access to 24 years of material, all for the low price of just $24 per year! For companies looking to advertise on their site, spots can be purchased for around $160 per month. That’s not too shabby considering the number clicks per month that they get.

Rumble On is an online vehicle marketplace. Their site has thousands of used vehicles listed for sale and will ship your new (used) car to you for $500 if you live in one of the contiguous states. Their blog is broken down by subject: the Brain Bucket (motorcycles), the Mudslinger (ATVs and dirtbikes,) the Pit Stop (racing), and RumbleOn News (which is, unsurprisingly, news). I just stumbled on this site today as I was doing research for this post, but I am now seriously considering buying my next ride using their services.

Ride Now Powersports is a motorcycle and ATV dealership with locations in over 10 states. Their blog covers interesting topics like the connection between mental health and motorcycle riding, and documenting a motorcycle trip through Pakistan. I think Laure Justice who is one of their bloggers likes lists as much as I do. Here’s to you Laure!

What do our readers think about this list of electric motorcycle blogs? Are there any other electric motorcycle blogs out there that you enjoy reading and would like to mention? Please leave us a comment below and let us know.

Source | Images: Wikimedia Commons