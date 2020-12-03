Electric sedans and SUVs, of course! Electric trucks? Well, that’s something new! And two major car manufacturers are spearheading this revolution: electric vehicle superpower Tesla and classic American GMC. On the one hand, we have the Tesla Cybertruck, and on the other, the GMC Hummer EV.

The Tesla Cybertruck took the world by surprise after its announcement late last year, but the GMC Hummer EV is looking to beat Tesla at its own game. Both trucks offer supercar acceleration, amazing driving range, and other insane capabilities.

We can (hopefully) expect to see the Cyebrtruck and the Hummer EV hit the market in 2021. Both manufacturers have not confirmed the date. So don’t worry, you still have months (if not years) to decide if you’ll be the owner of a brand new Cybertruck or Hummer EV.

Let’s find out which electric pickup reigns supreme.

Performance

You wouldn’t expect speed to be a truck’s strong suit, but these two trucks prove otherwise. They are ridiculously fast, to say the least, with the Cybertruck sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds. The Hummer EV will take as little as 3.0 seconds.

The Cybertruck features a single, dual, and tri-motor layout, while the Hummer has two and three motors only. GMC claims that the Hummer will pack a whopping 1,000 horsepower and 9,500 pound-feet of torque from the three electric motors – two at the rear, one at the front. The Cybertruck will have 800 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

Range

The Tesla Cybertruck comes in two tiers: a single motor and a triple motor. The single motor will travel more than 250 miles on a single charge, while the triple motor Cybertruck will manage to cover 500 miles.

The GMC Hummer will have a driving range of 350 miles before running dry. This competitive range puts it ahead of the Cybertruck and other electric pickups from Rivian and Ford.

Design

The Tesla Cybertruck’s wedge-shaped, stainless-steel body panel is stunning. It certainly stands out on the road. If artful design plays a key role in your purchase of a truck, then the Tesla Cybertruck will win your heart.

On the other hand, the GMC Hummer conjures the H1, H2, and H3 forebears’ blocky style. Hummer EV will maintain this distinct look, and its impressive width and light bar will turn heads.

The one thing both manufacturers haven’t released to us are details about style and audience. Both Tesla and GMC have a distinct aesthetic vision for their truck, with Tesla choosing the most modern look. However, does that mean traditional truck buyers will shy away from it? We’ll get an answer to that question once the trucks hit the market.

Off-Road Capability

Offering 15.9″ of ground clearance, including a 50° approach angle (in Extract mode), the GMC Hummer looks to provide the best off-road service ever. Compared to the Cybertruck, the Hummer EV has better off-road performance. Even so, the knobby tires, torque, and strong stainless steel body make the Cybertruck strong and sturdy enough to smoothly tackle rough roads.

Towing and Payload

Both of these trucks won’t have any problem towing heavy loads. Tesla claims that their truck will be able to tow over 14,000 pounds for the tri-motor model. The Hummer EV hasn’t released its towing details yet, but we can anticipate the model to live up to its standards. They say that it will be competing with the top model for more than 10,000 pounds, which is a good place to start.

Price

Now that we have the details on design, performance, towing capacity, and range, how about the price?

The Cybertruck single motor will be retailing at a base price of $39,900, while the dual and tri-motors will go for around $49,900 and $69,900, respectively. Regardless of the motor count, Tesla charges $7,000 for the Full-Self Driving option.

The GMC Hummer EV will be a bit pricey, with the initial batch of Edition 1 models going for $112,595. But there will be an entry-level trim set to debut in 2024 that will cost $79,995.

Any EV is an investment up front, but, generally speaking, will save you money in the long run. No combustion engine means no trips to the gas station!

Conclusion

It’s hard to pick a “winner” between the two trucks. If you need something fairly inexpensive, then the Cybertruck is the more affordable option. If you want to go off-roading, the Hummer EV is the better of the two for the job. It all depends on what you need the truck for. Either way, both are exciting new additions to the electric truck market, and we can’t wait to see how they perform.