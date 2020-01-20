Tesla Battery Weight Overview – All Models

Spread the love













Do you have questions about Tesla battery weight? Today we’re going to answer them.

It was reported last week that Tesla Motors is now worth more than both Ford and GM…combined that is. That’s right dear readers, Elon’s little car company is now worth more than 93 Billion (with a B) dollars. The continued rise of the price of Tesla stock in recent years has convinced (most of) the naysayers that the company finally has their act together. I won’t comment on the company’s stock price and whether it is valued correctly or not. I only invest in index funds because I am slow-witted and somewhat lazy. That being said, it would make for an interesting discussion in the comments section below.

The company owes its success to the incredible innovations it has been able to bring to the automotive world. Chief among these is the way their engineers have been able to integrate the large lithium-ion batteries into the body of the cars. Here’s the reason this is such a tricky feat: the lightest battery that Tesla makes weighs over 1,000 pounds! Let’s take a look at the various models and attempt to answer those Tesla battery weight questions.

Model S – 1200 Pounds

I can say with certainty that if not for the Model S, Tesla would not be where it is today. The company’s flagship sedan was a game-changer in every way, shape, and form. While the Model 3 has overtaken the Model S in sales, it remains a top-seller for Tesla. This means that is likely going to be around for the foreseeable future. The Model S contains a 85 kWh battery pack that weighs 1,200 lb and contains 7,104 lithium-ion battery cells. These cells are housed in 16 modules with two stacked in the front and 14 flat under the floor.

Elon and Co. manufacture the Model S at the over 5 million square foot Tesla factory in Fremont, California. For cars sold in Europe, Tesla workers disassemble the battery pack, parts, and electric motor and ship them to Tilburg in the Netherlands. There the cars are reassembled and made legal for sale according to European standards. In 2018, the company closed a deal with the Chinese government to break ground on a facility capable of producing up to 500,000 vehicles per year. Take that BYD!

Model 3 – 1054 Pounds

Tesla’s more affordable sedan has the lightest battery of all the company’s models. Weighing in at an impressive 1054 pounds, the battery system has been called “the most advanced large scale lithium battery ever produced on [the] planet and is YEARS ahead of anything currently in work,” by battery experts. Tesla separated the battery in the Model 3 into four modules. These modules contain a total of 4,416 lithium-ion cylinder cells arranged in a rectangular shape along the floor. The designers of the battery system have staggered the battery so that there are two larger packs to the inside of the configuration and two smaller packs to the outside.

Like its older brother the Model S, the Model 3 is also manufactured at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, CA. In 2016, Tesla opened their “Gigafactory 1” in Storey County NV. The company began producing Powerwalls and Powerpacks at this facility later that year, and mass production of battery cells for the company’s car line began in early 2017. Since that time, Tesla has opened a “Gigafactory 2” in Buffalo, NY and has plans to build a “Gigafactory Europe” near Berlin, Germany.

Model X – 1200 Pounds*

You’ll notice the asterisk next to the answer for this one. When it comes to the Model X, battery weight will be dependent on year and version of the car. Tesla has manufactured various Model X versions of the vehicle since its debut in 2015. Since then, the Model X has been offered with four different lithium-ion battery packs. These packs have been rated at 60, 75, 90, and most recently 100 kWh for the highest performance version of the Model X, the P100D. The three lightest packs are fairly similar in weight to the ones found in the Model S, but the P100D packs add about 500 pounds total weight to the finished product.

One interesting tidbit I discovered is that the Model X is an excellent vehicle for towing. So excellent in fact that in 2019, a Model X set the Guinness World Record for “heaviest tow by an electric production passenger vehicle.” Tesla’s first SUV managed to tow a 150 ton Boeing 787 almost 1,000 feet. Check this video out and prepare to be amazed:

Roadster – 1836 Pounds

That’s right friends, the smallest Tesla is the one with the largest and heaviest battery. Surprised? Well, when you consider that these bad boys have 200 kWh (720 MJ) batteries, it isn’t all that far fetched. You read that correctly. The battery pack in the Roadster will have TWICE the capacity of the Model S and Model X P100D models. What does this mean? For starters, it means that the Roadster will be able to achieve an unbelievable 0 to 60 miles per hour time of 1.9 seconds. It will also allow the car to reach top speeds of up to 250 miles per hour.

In a recent interview with Top Gear, Christian von Koenigsegg, the head of supercar maker Koenigsegg, stated that the Roadster’s performance was “embarrassing” his company. According to Koenigsegg:

“We kind of had our future mapped out, and then we heard about the new Tesla Roadster and its insane acceleration numbers, and we thought ‘damn that’s put the gauntlet down’.”

Koenigsegg went on to say:

“We thought, ‘this is not OK’. We wondered whether it was possible, and yeah, it’s possible. Then we thought, ‘OK how do we deal with it? This is embarrassing.’”

So…it’s usually not in my wheelhouse to feel bad for millionaires but damn. I feel bad for Koenigsegg. That being said, Elon Musk did say he wanted to deliver a “smackdown” to gas-guzzlers when he unveiled the Roadster. I’d say he did just that.

What do our readers think about the Roadster “smackdown,” the different battery weights of the different Tesla Models and/or anything else you’d like to discuss? Please leave us a comment below, we would love to hear from you!

Source | Images: Tesla.com and Wikimedia Commons

Source | Video: Qantas Airlines via Youtube