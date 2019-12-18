Super SOCO Electric Motorcycle Prices, Reviews, and Pictures

Spread the love













A whole lot of digital ink has been spilled covering the Super SOCO TS electric motorcycle since its debut in 2017. Nerds like me who read electric vehicle blogs can tell you that Super SOCO is often referred to as “The Tesla of Electric Motorcycles.” While the company may not have Elon Musk at the helm, founders Liu Ping and Yuxian Xie are no slouches. In a little over five years, these young entrepreneurs from Shanghai, China have turned Super SOCO into a highly-desired global brand. With a 30,000 square-foot warehouse serving as their production floor, Super SOCO has continued to diversify their lineup of electric scooters and motorcycles and expand into different countries.

The Super SOCO website does list concern for the environment as one of the reasons they exclusively manufacture electric vehicles, but they also seem to be aiming to corner the hipster market. From the company’s website:

“Super soco Intelligent Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, is an innovative technology company,which is driven by the latest industrial design and advanced technology. It focuses on providing new energy-powered smart transportation solutions.With the devotion to entertain the players,it provides the global users with new “Cool & Fun” high tech products, making more people can enjoy the fun of travel.”

Isn’t that what all of us are looking for in life dear readers? Oh to be a player with new cool and fun high tech products!

The company also describes itself as:

“A global scooter manufacturing and distribution group. The Company specialises in high quality electric powered two-wheel vehicles and manufactures a range of western designed electric powered two-wheel vehicles from its wholly owned 30,000sqm state of the art manufacturing facility in Nanjing, China. Super SOCO combines sophisticated Chinese manufacturing capabilities with European design and offers high performance and competitive products to international markets.”

Okay…that’s a bit more accurate of a description if you ask me.

TS – The Original

The TS is more of a scooter packaged to look like a motorcycle…and that’s perfectly okay! The bike comes with a 2.4 kW motor and is capable of producing 120 NM (or 88 lb-ft) of torque. If you’re looking for a long-range ride, you may be a bit disappointed. The TS is only capable of achieving a distance of around 50 miles on a single charge. The 1.56 kWh battery takes about 5 hours to charge using a standard wall socket. Weighing in at a mere 172 lbs, the TS is super easy to move when not in operation.

Super SOCO’s flagship motorcycle can only achieve a top speed of around 35 miles per hour. Again, this product is designed for zipping around in urban areas. If you want to open a bike up while driving through the countryside, I hear the LiveWire goes pretty fast. Priced at a little over $3,000, you may save 25 or 26 k by going with the TS however. One of the features that I absolutely love is the ability to remove the battery from the bike for charging. Having the ability to charge my vehicle’s battery in my office would essentially double range for me.

TC – The Sequel

The TC is the second offering from Super SOCO in the electric motorcycle game…and it is a beauty! Its 5 kW motor is capable of achieving a top speed of 62 miles per hour and producing 170 NM (125 ft-lbs) of torque. That’s quite an improvement over the TS! The TC is powered by a 72V, 3.2 kWh battery that gets around 68 miles on a single charge. Like the TS, the TC comes with a removable battery for easy charging when not in use.

Super SOCO’s TC comes standard with Brembo hydraulic brakes and what’s called a “combined braking system” (CBS). The CBS allows the rider to apply both front and rear brakes by pulling a single lever. Now that’s clever! The TC comes with a price tag of around $5,100. While this is certainly more than what you would pay if you opted for the TS, it is still far from oppressive. I think the extra money is worth it just for the improved design alone.

Ask the Expert

Here’s how Elektrek’s Micah Toll put it when he reviewed the TC last year:

“I think the TC MAX is an impressive electric motorcycle. It’s definitely not a superbike like the 155 mph SuperNEX, but the TC MAX has its own place. With the price of an entry-level Zero electric motorcycle approaching $10,000, a 60 mph motorcycle for half the price is quite appealing.

And even though you can currently buy a 42 mph electric motorcycle for $2,500 in the US, that extra speed in the TC MAX is compelling. Plus, it looks more like a real motorcycle and less like a cheap Chinese knockoff. With Super SOCO rushing to complete DOT homologation for all of their electric motorcycle models, we’ll hopefully get to play with these toys stateside soon.”

The Bad News

So…yeah. As Mr. Toll noted above, we can’t get our hands on either one of these bikes yet. Let me re-word that: you can certainly purchase one from Alibaba or a similar website and it is conceivable that you could actually have it delivered as promised. I’m not sure that I would take that risk but hey, you do you! What you can’t do is legally operate one on any street in the United States.

Homologation is just a fancy word for gaining approval for something. In this case, it is the United States Department of Transportation (DOT). The DOT sets the rules and standard for any vehicle that can be legally operated in the United States. If you’re interested in the process or just having trouble sleeping, you can research this fascinating topic by clicking here.

For the time being, all of Super SOCO’s products are currently only available in China, Europe, South America, and Australia. Who knows, perhaps one day you’ll catch me zooming around the city on my very own Super SOCO!

What do our readers think about the various Super SOCO electric motorcycles? Would you ever consider buying one for your commute? Please leave us a comment below and let us know.

Source | Images: Supersocomoto.com