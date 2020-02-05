How to Turn Off a Tesla Model 3 (Quick Steps)

Spread the love













On Monday, we brought you a quick tutorial on how to turn on a Tesla Model 3. Please click here to read this article if you haven’t already. Since we can now safely assume you know how to start a Model 3, it’s time to teach the masses how to turn one off. My regular readers know that I enjoy ̶t̶r̶o̶l̶l̶i̶n̶g̶ reading and providing insightful input on the various Tesla forums. I came across this thread on the Tesla Forums website and it got me thinking…is turning off a Model 3 really that difficult? The answer is no. It really isn’t. It can be a bit strange however, and I’ll explain why.

Just Walk Away

That’s right dear readers. To turn your Model 3 off you simply put the car in park, exit the vehicle, and walk away. Seems strange doesn’t it? Just about the complete opposite of everything you are used to as a car owner. Well, you own a Tesla now. Elon and Co. do things differently and you will adapt. A user on the aforementioned thread on the Tesla Forums website using the handle “neil.weinstock” shared the following anecdote:

“First time I got out of mine I stared at it for a while trying to figure it out. How embarrassing. 🙂

If you have “walk away lock” enabled (Controls >

Locks > Settings > Walk Away Lock) it’ll turn on when you walk away. Otherwise you have to lock it manually I think.

I turned on “Walk Away Lock” once I realized it wasn’t already on. Admittedly it is weird to get out of the car while it still appears to be “on” and then just walk away, but I’m getting used to it. :)”

I like Mr. Weinstock. Not only does he have the greatest first name of all time, he can also admit when he does something stupid. I admire that quality in a man. At any rate, now you know how to turn the “Walk Away Lock” function on and off thanks to him as well. When your car is turned off, the mirrors will fold and you can have peace of mind in knowing that your battery isn’t being drained.

A Word of Warning

Remember our piece last week on how you can start a Tesla without a key card or phone? Let’s think about what happens if you DO have your phone and leave it in your car. To put it bluntly, you’re car won’t turn off silly. This assumes that you are using your smartphone as a key of course. If you are just using your key card, no worries. Whatever you do, please don’t leave your phone with the Tesla app enabled in your car and walk away. I would hate to see anyone have their car (and phone) stolen after doing so.

What do our readers think about “Walk Away Lock?” Is it a super-cool feature or does it cause you anxiety? Anyone out there brave enough to share an embarrassing story or two about your experiences with turning off your Model 3? Please leave us a comment below and let us know.

Source | Images: Tesla