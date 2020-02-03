How to Start a Tesla Model 3 (Quick Steps)

Spread the love













When I first started driving there was only one way to start a car. You put the key in the ignition and turned. Easy enough but you would be up a creek without a paddle if you forgot your keys. The car that I drive today only starts if there a key in close proximity. The driver need only depress the brake and push a button to start the car. Amazing! As cool as my car is, it is nowhere near state of the art when it comes to technology. I think it’s fair to say that the various Tesla models ARE the pinnacle of new technology. Today we take a look at how to start a Tesla Model 3.

A Few Different Options

There’s more than one way to skin a cat. There’s also more than one way to start a Tesla Model 3. According to Tesla’s website:

“You can start your Tesla by pressing on the brake pedal and putting into gear. In Model 3, if you are not using your phone key, place your key card on the console and put the car into gear.”

Seems easy enough, but what if I am using my phone key? No worries, we got you covered. After you download the Tesla app and sign in to your account your phone will connect to the car via Bluetooth when you get close. Make sure that Bluetooth is enabled on your device. I’ve read a few testimonials on the various Tesla forums about people standing in the rain trying to open their cars but being unable to. Nine times out of ten when this type of thing happens, there is some sort of user error involved. Once you sit down, you should be able to press the brake pedal and put the car in gear as you would if you were using your card key.

When All Else Fails

The Tesla app has a “Start Car” feature that allows you to start your car remotely, as we mentioned here. This little gift from Heaven was designed by the big brains at Tesla specifically for idiots like me who would forget their heads if they weren’t screwed on. Anyone who has the Tesla app installed and has access to your account can start your car remotely. The car will give you two minutes to get in and being operation and will stay on until you turn the car off. This operation can be performed by anyone with a smart phone who is willing to help you out. It is recommended that if all else fails and you do find a stranger willing to start your car remotely for you that you change your password after you get to your phone and/or key card.

As always, I like to include an instructional video about the day’s topic. Please check out this one from aDigitalNomad:

Anyone out there have experience with how to start a Tesla Model 3? Please drop by the comments section below and let us know what your preferred method is for doing so.

Source | Image: Tesla

Source | Video: aDigitalNomad via YouTube