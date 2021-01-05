Just as with any other electric appliance, electric cars are prone to wear and tear and other hazards associated with electric devices. Electrically powered cars have one major advantage over gasoline-powered cars. They do not deal with parts like the clutch, starter motor, internal combustion engine, radiator, exhaust, and catalytic converter. This means that the chance of your electric car breaking down because of failure on the part of these is eliminated.

Electric cars have their own parts, but their wear and tear are reduced when compared to hybrid or gas-powered cars. For instance, the car powers its brake pad through regenerative braking. This makes it less prone to wear and tear.

Maintaining an Electric Car

How often your electric car breaks down is dependent on how you maintain it and how often you regularly service it. The major advantage of the electric vehicle is that it does not take much to service. Tesla can even perform software checks and updates remotely. And Nissan charges just $11 USD for a monthly service fee.

The major problem with an electric vehicle is that the battery eventually runs out. Replacing it can be expensive, so knowing your car’s correct range can help you estimate how long your electric vehicle battery will last. Each car brand and manufacturer have offers that try to ease the stress of constant servicing. Your electric vehicle is expected to break down less when it is in top shape. But the battery is prone to wear as well, and the more your use it, the weaker the battery becomes. So the condition of your car plays a major role in how often it breaks down.

Although insurance is higher for electric vehicles, this does not mean that they break more easily. It means that they have fewer repair options making them harder to repair. Something that might require a simple repair in a hybrid will require replacing a major component in an electric vehicle.

Electric Cars and Hybrid Cars

With electric vehicles, the way you drive affects your car’s range. If you don’t use regenerative braking when using urban roads, your range will go up. The regenerative brake turns most of the energy it produces from moving into electricity. The car uses that electricity to recharge the battery.

Your dashboard will let you know how much of your charge is left. This minimizes the chance of your battery running out in the middle of the road. Your range will wear out faster if you use your car AC and hot seats all the time. If you are also a big fan of speeding and always driving on the highway, your electric vehicle will break down more often.

You can also use the precooling feature for hot weather and the preheating for cold weather to set your car to the temperature you want remotely. With this, you can start the car with a full battery at your desired temperature. Electric vehicles have fewer faults, as the Nissan LEAF has proven. It has just five percent fault, and electric vehicles have a reliability score of about 9.5 out of 10.

Electric Cars and Battery

The battery of an electric car can last for as long as 10 years, depending on how you use it. And even after 10 years, it can still possess about 60 to 75 of its original capacity. This means that they won’t be able to run as fast as they used to after ten years. Their speed range will go down as much as 40 percent.

But you can be sure that with each new electric vehicle model, the battery quality will increase. When your battery runs out, it can be easily replaced, but the current price of a new battery is almost more than 50 percent of a new car. Most people prefer to buy a new car when the battery needs to be replaced. So although the electric vehicle breaks down less and is cheaper to maintain, its lifespan is technically lower than that of a gasoline-powered vehicle.

Electric Vehicle Parts that are Most Likely to Need Repair

Electric vehicle parts still break and need to be repaired or replaced. When you drive an electric vehicle, you will have to deal with a blown tire, software malfunction, and air conditioning filters, just like other cars.

Other things that are likely to spoil your electric vehicle are burnt out wiper motors, bulbs, and seat lumbar motors. You can also have a broken window, heater, and suspension issues. To keep your electric vehicle in top shape you need to regulate the tires, look for leaking fluids, make sure the car components stay lubricated, etc.

Conclusion

How often your electric car breaks depends on how old the car is and how well you take care of it. A well-maintained electric vehicle will rarely break down, and electric vehicles will break down less than hybrid and gas-powered vehicles.