How Much Does a Nissan LEAF Battery Replacement Cost? By now, it’s pretty obvious that electric cars are the future– and that fact has begun to impact the internal combustion-powered vehicle market. How can you make a financial case for buying a new, gas-powered car today, for example, if you’re not sure whether or not it will have any value at all in just a few years’ time? At the same time, the pace of EV development is such that you can often a used electric car for much less than you might think– but a lot of people still worry about the cost of replacement batteries. In this article, we’re going to look at some of the options available to LEAF owners who might want to get a few more– or a lot more!– years out of their LEAFs.

LEAVes? Is it LEAFs or LEAVes? I never could figure that one out, so put your vote in the comments, I guess? In the meantime, I’ll get back to talking about battery replacement costs, again.

Nissan LEAF Battery Replacement | Brand-new Battery

Nissan currently offers new, 24 kWh battery packs for first-gen LEAFs. That means replacing the battery on a 2011-2015 LEAF will cost you exactly $5499, plus installation, which the company estimates will take about 3 hours. Owners of 2011 and 2012 cars must also add $225 for a special adapter kit to retrofit the newer battery to the first gen cars.

The warranty on the new battery is the same as it is in a brand new LEAF — 8 years/100,000 miles against defects and 5 years/60,000 miles against capacity loss. “These replacement batteries are the same battery found in 2015 LEAF vehicles, which are also on sale now at Nissan dealers. As a replacement, this battery is expected to provide similar range and charging characteristics as the battery offered since the launch of the LEAF in 2010,” Nissan says … but that assumes that you actually want a new battery.

Nissan LEAF Battery Replacement | Reman Battery

For the last eighteen months (give or take), Nissan (in a joint-venture with Sumitomo) has been operating a battery remanufacturing facility that will disassemble used Nissan LEAF battery packs, discard any of the pack’s 48 modules that have lost 20% or more of their original capacity, and replace them with modules from other batteries that are still serviceable. The modules, or “clusters” that are no longer considered adequate for automotive use can be repurposed for use in electric fork lifts, back power supplies, and more.

The price of a remanufactured 24 kWh battery for an early Nissan LEAF is just under $3,000 in Japan, The price in the US is unknown at this time, but Craig Van Batenburg of the Automotive Career Development Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, told Green Car Reports that the remanufactured batteries can be installed by your local Nissan dealer or any properly trained independent.

I think an argument can be made that recycling and repurposing electric vehicle battery packs is vitally important as the world transitions to electric cars. Sumitomo has come up with a way to analyze all 48 modules in each 24 kWh battery pack in four hours, a huge time savings from the 16 days Nissan engineers previously used for similar measurements, says Reuters.

The battery recycling plant has a capacity of some 2200 batteries per year– which, frankly, isn’t much. That said, replacing an EV battery seems to be relatively unnecessary.

Nissan LEAF Battery Replacement | Just Keep on Driving

When most people ask questions about the cost of replacing EV batteries, the questions aren’t really motivated by a desire to change the battery. They’re really questions of durability. The real question they’re asking is, “If I buy this Nissan LEAF with 60,000 miles on it, will I have to change the battery?” Luckily, the answer seems to be, no– at least, that would be Steve Marsh’s answer. Marsh has a 130-mile daily commute, and drove his 2011 Nissan LEAF more 150,000 miles in just five years … and that’s not even the record.

A San Francisco company called Sustainable Race operates the highest mileage commercial LEAF currently active in San Francisco with 190,760 miles (as of December 9, 2019). “The vehicle still operates on the original battery and brakes,” says the company’s website. “This is the 2013 Nissan LEAF S. Yes, it has a fast charging port. The goal is 200,000 miles on the battery. Eight bars at present yields about 58 miles.”

So, there it is– unless you’re planning on taking your Nissan LEAF above and beyond 150,000 miles, it will very likely continue to serve your needs as a daily driver. Heck, even at nearly 200,000 miles– a 58 mile range would do me on most days, what about you?

