How Much Does a Hyundai Kona Battery Replacement Cost?

Locking down a specific number for a Hyundai Kona battery replacement cost is going to be difficult. This is partially due to the fact that Hyundai offers the best warranties on its cars in the business. For the purposes of this writing, we are going to focus on Hyundai’s line all-electric vehicle (EV) Konas. In addition to the Kona EVs which have been available since 2018, Hyundai also makes diesel and hybrid electric versions.

One Warranty to Rule Them All

As stated above, Hyundai is the undisputed heavyweight champion and king of warranties. The South Korean automaker provides buyers with a 10 year/100,000 mile warranty. This coverage extends to the large lithium-ion battery that powers the electric motor. Seeing as the first Kona EVs rolled off of the assembly line in 2018, it’s going to be a while before any of their batteries are out of warranty. Theoretically you could have someone put a ton of miles on their new Kona and have the battery dip below 70% capacity (the metric used to define “dead” or “unusable”). I have a hard time believing that Hyundai wouldn’t just quietly replace the battery if this did happen.

The company has not released any figures for how much a Hyundai Kona battery replacement cost would be as of the date of this writing. Like Tesla, I’m guessing that Hyundai is keeping this potential cost under wraps as a marketing strategy. Smart move!

A Bit of Confusion

So…several sources I found refer to the 2019 Hyundai Kona EV as having “Unlimited Battery Coverage.” This article from Torquenews.com states that original owners of the Kona EV will have an unlimited battery warranty. This EV comparison from InsideEVs.com also states that the Kona will have unlimited coverage. This thread found on Quora.com tells a different story. According to this poster, the warranty covers unlimited mileage, but only for three years. To make matters worse, Hyundai’s own website clearly states that the 2020 Kona EV comes with a “10-Year/100,000-Mile Electric Battery Warranty.”

Any way you slice it, this is still the best battery warranty in the business. If you are considering a Kona EV and are concerned about battery replacement cost, I would highly suggest asking whatever sales person you are dealing with to carefully explain what the warranty is and what exactly it covers.

Let’s Guess!

Taking wild guesses is always a good, productive use of time. Nissan has set the cost for battery replacement for the Leaf at $5,499 plus installation. As Nissan is a direct competitor, I would be surprised if it were much more than this. Just to be on the safe side, we will guesstimate a range of $6,000-$7,000. After 10 years and/or 100,000 miles, I have no doubt that you will save this amount just by driving an EV as opposed to a gas-guzzler. Remember also, that this is worst case scenario. There is no reason to think that your battery won’t last even longer!

Any Kona EV owners out there want to chime in on the subject? What do you like/dislike about your car? Do you worry about battery degradation or are you comforted by Hyundai’s excellent warranty? Please leave us a comment below and let us know.

Source | Images: Hyundai USA