How much does a Fiat 500e battery replacement cost you ask? Well, we will definitely take a crack at answering that question today. But first, a bit of history.

Italian automaker Fiat first introduced its 500 way back in 1936. Fiat 500 manufactured at this time where nicknamed “topolino,” Italian for little mouse. Indeed the 500 was one of the smallest cars the world had ever seen up until that time. The company has toyed with various body styles and sizes since it ceased production on 500 topolinos in 1955, but has consistently offered some version of the 500 since then. Fiat first debuted the all- electric version of its 500 in 2003. Dubbed the 500e, it isn’t quite clear how well the car is actually selling. This is due to the fact that Fiat does not differentiate between the gas-powered 500 and the 500e when reporting sales.

While I personally I think they are pretty cool, the 500e has been slammed buy some critics here in the United States. Car and Driver’s Drew Dorian gave the 2019 500e 2 out of 5 stars, saying:

“The interior is cramped, with an awkward driving position and a rear seat that is best reserved for short people and short distances. With its tiny size, zippy handling, and an EPA-estimated range of 84 miles, the 500e is a fine city car—as long as you don’t need to go anywhere else.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement…

It’s a Mystery

Forgive me dear readers for I have failed you. After a fairly exhaustive search, I was unable to pin down an exact number for a Fiat 500e battery replacement cost. This is at least partially due to the fact that Fiat only sells the 500e in California and Oregon. Since both California and Oregon require by law that manufacturers of electric vehicles to cover the large lithium-ion batteries in their cars for 10 years or 150,000 miles, it really hasn’t been an issue yet. We may start to see early models of the 500e getting those numbers in the next few years, but for right now it is safe to assume that most if not all are still covered under warranty.

As of the date of this writing Fiat has not released any figures about battery replacement costs for its 500e. This is a smart business move as potential buyers would more than likely be scared off by any potential replacement cost that is sure to be thousands of dollars.

We Can Guess…

If I had to take a stab at it, I would look to Nissan as a comparison. As my friend Jo indicated here, Nissan has priced battery replacement cost for their Leaf line at right around five and a half thousand dollars. It stands to reason that Fiat would charge a similar figure to replace the battery in the 500e. Here’s why: The Leaf and the 500e are priced very similarly and are no doubt slugging it out for the same potential customers. It would be complete suicide for Fiat to set prices for battery replacement at any significantly higher rate than Nissan does for its vehicles.

What do our readers think? Is my guess a reasonable one or am I way off base? We would love to hear from you in the comments section below.

