How Do I Sync My Phone to My Tesla Model 3?

Spread the love













I rented a car last week as mine was in the shop and public transportation in my area is fairly lousy. The first thing I did after getting the seat just right was connect my phone to the car’s Bluetooth system. It took me a few tries, but it worked eventually. Hey, a man has to have his podcasts to listen to, right? After doing so, the car asked if I wanted to sync my contacts as well. “Whoa there champ,” I said to the car. “We don’t even know each other.” While you may or may not want to sync your contacts to your Model 3, I would be highly surprised to meet anyone who doesn’t want to at least have the option of listening to audio while driving. In order to help you with this task, here’s how to accomplish Tesla Model 3 Bluetooth pairing in your car.

Step 1: Tap the Bluetooth Logo on Your Touchscreen

Easy enough. From the home screen, look in the upper right-hand corner for a symbol that looks like this and tap it:

Step 2: Select Your Phone

On the left hand side of the screen, you should see a list of devices that are ready to be synced with the car. For example, my phone comes up as “Neil’s iPhone” whenever I sync to a new device. I know, I know, real original. At least I’ll never forget the phone’s name! Tap on your device’s name to select it. A big blue button that says “CONNECT” will pop up. Click on this button. An option to sync “Contacts and Recent Calls” will pop up. If you would like your car to be able to access your contacts for easy dialing, turn this setting to “ON.” If not, leave the button in the “OFF” position.

Protip: make sure that Bluetooth is enabled on your phone before you begin this process. You will save yourself a headache or two if you can just open the Bluetooth portion of your touchscreen and go from there.

Step 3: You Should Be Good to Go!

The screen will then display a button that says “MEDIA.” Tapping on this button will allow you to access music, podcasts, and audio books you may have on your phone. It will also allow you to play streaming audio from your phone from your car’s speakers. Awesome!

Check out this video from the fine folks at “Now You Know” for a quick visual tutorial that is simple and easy to follow:

If you’re having trouble with your connection, it is recommended that you first perform a “soft” reboot of your car’s system and re-connect. If this doesn’t work, try a “hard” reboot and re-connect. I wrote about these processes here in case you need a refresher.

What do our readers think about these instructions? Anything I missed when describing the process? Anyone out there have issues with Tesla Model 3 Bluetooth pairing and care to comment? Please drop by the comments section below and share your thoughts on the matter.

Source | Image: Tesla

Source | Video: Now You Know via YouTube