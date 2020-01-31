Spread the love













How do I reset my Tesla Bluetooth you ask? Today, we’re going to tell you. When Bluetooth technology first hit the market, I was a bit skeptical. How does this magic work? Magnets? Elves? No one knows. At any rate, Bluetooth is now ubiquitous and yours truly has gotten with the times. My headphones use Bluetooth. I listen to podcasts and music in my car with a Bluetooth connection from my phone. You could say that I am up to speed with the latest technology. My wife would disagree; she makes fun of me for using paper checks instead of Venmo or PayPal. All that aside, if you’re in a pinch and need to reset your Tesla Bluetooth, here’s how.

Step 1 – Power Off Your Phone and Perform a “Soft” Reboot of Your Touchscreen

My friend Electric Jen and I wrote a series of articles about rebooting your Model S, Model X, and Model 3 a few months back. I will copy Jen’s work for this step because she is a better writer than I am:

In a safe location, shift your car into Park

Remove any USB drives that are plugged into your vehicle, including any used for music or the dash camera/sentry mode features

Hold down both scroll wheel buttons for about 10 seconds or until the touch screen turns black and returns the Tesla logo

Wait until the screen powers up and confirm operation as expected

After doing this you can power your phone or other Bluetooth device back on and try and re-connect. This should solve the problem, but what if it doesn’t?

Step 2 – Power Off Your Phone and Perform a “Hard” Reboot of Your Tesla

What’s the definition of insanity? Trying the same thing over and over again and seeing if it will work. Performing a “hard” reboot is similar to performing a “soft” reboot but a little bit more involved. That’s good because it means you aren’t crazy for trying both. Again, thanks to Jen for doing my research for me:

In a safe location, shift your car into Park

Remove any USB drives that are plugged into your vehicle, including any used for music or the dash camera/sentry mode features

Press and hold down the brake pedal

Hold down both scroll wheel buttons for about 10 seconds or until the touch screen turns black and returns the Tesla logo

Wait until the screen powers up and confirm operation as expected, which may take longer than with a soft reboot

After that is done you can turn your device back on and try to re-connect.

Step 3 – Throw Your iPhone in the River and Buy an Android

Alright, this isn’t a serious suggestion. However, I have read several complaints on the Tesla Motors Club Forum about Bluetooth connectivity issues between various iPhone versions and various Tesla Models. A user on this thread even joked that the issues were so notorious, all the engineers at Tesla must have Androids only!

Anyone out there that’s been able to overcome Bluetooth connection issues in their Tesla? What worked and didn’t work for you? Please drop by the comments section below and let us know!

