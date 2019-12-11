How Do I Replace the 12-Volt Battery in a Chevy Volt?

Spread the love













As I’ve mentioned in the past, I like the Chevy Volt. Having a car that can run exclusively on electricity until it needs to run on gas makes sense to me. The newest Volts can travel up to 53 miles using electricity only and go for another 350 miles or so on gas. With my daily commute of ten miles round-trip, I doubt I would ever use gas if I owned a Volt! The Volt is of course, not to be confused with the Chevy Bolt. The Volt is a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and the Bolt is an all-electric vehicle (EV). I will never forgive the marketing person at Chevy who named these two vehicles by the way. If you’re like me, you like to at least attempt to fix issues with your house or car before you call a professional. Replacing the 12-volt battery can save you a great deal of money in labor costs. Today we take a look at how you can replace the 12-volt battery in your Chevy Volt.

A Word of Warning

We here at enrg.io do not suggest, endorse, encourage, or otherwise support you changing the 12-volt battery in your Chevy Volt yourself. We appreciate your pioneer spirit and your extreme frugality, but we don’t recommend doing it or not doing it yourself. According to the 2018 Chevy Volt owner’s manual:

“Only a trained service technician with the proper knowledge and tools should inspect, test, or replace the high voltage battery. See your dealer if the high voltage battery or 12-volt battery needs service.”

Way to rain on my parade Chevy!

If you’re stubborn like me and pay no attention to warnings from large automotive conglomerates, at least heed these words of advice from our friends on the gm-volt.com forums. According to several posters on this thread, your Volt should NOT be plugged in when you attempt to replace your battery. You should also wait at least 10 minutes to ensure that your Volt is completely powered down before you start. This will ensure your safety when coming into contact with the car’s electrical system.

Easy Breezy

After your car is unplugged and you’ve waited the requisite 10 minutes for it to power down, replacing the 12-volt battery in a Chevy Volt is a lot like replacing it in any other car. Disconnect the lower storage tray, disconnect the cables (the B-cable first) and remove the old battery. Put the new battery in place reconnecting the B-cable last and viola! You have a new 12-volt battery!

If all of this sounds a bit abstract for your taste, please check out the step by step how-to video below from YouTuber Sterling W. I think he does an OUTSTANDING job of providing a thorough, easy to understand walk through of the process:

What do our readers think? Would you ever attempt to replace the battery in your Chevy Volt or is this a job best left to the professionals? Please leave us a comment below and let us know.

Source | Image: Chevy

Source | Video: Sterling W. via YouTube