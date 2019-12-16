How Do I Replace the 12 Volt Battery in a BMW i3?

Spread the love













In continuing our fairly extensive coverage of various topics surrounding BMWs first all-electric vehicle (EV), today we take a look at how the 12 volt battery in the BMW i3 can be replaced. Although it’s a bit out of my price range, and I haven’t had great experiences with German cars in the past, I like the i3. I think the doors are cool and the body design is kind of funky. I doubt my wife would ever give me permission to buy one but I digress…

In October of this year, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse made the following statement in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine:

“The i3 will continue to be produced, no question about it. The car is already an icon today. Which car can claim this after only six years? Icons tick according to a different logic, they don’t have a classic successor, they always remain true to themselves in essence. We are growing with the i3 every year – in Europe this year by around 20 per cent. The investments have been written off, we earn money with every i3. Why in God’s name should we give up this car, which is now at the height of its time? We are sure that the i3 still has great potential.”

There you have it folks, the i3 ain’t goin’ nowhere! And in other news…turns out the CEO of BMW is a religious man. Who knew?!

Let’s Fix It Ourselves!

Seeing as the i3 is going to be with us for a while, it stands to reason that owners should be able to at least perform minor fixes to it on their own. While we would never in a trillion years think of encouraging anyone to replace the large lithium-ion battery in their plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) or all-electric vehicle (EV), the smaller 12 volt battery is a different story. As long as you are a semi-competent adult who swears that they will never monkey around with anything marked “high-voltage,” I say go for it!

I could write out step by step instructions on changing the 12 volt battery in the BMW i3, but I would rather refer you to the EV Nerd and this excellent video he posted to YouTube:

Registration, Please

An interesting tidbit about all BMW vehicles manufactured since 2002 that I didn’t know about until today is that all new 12 volt batteries must be “registered.” Apparently, this is done so that the engine control module can properly interface with the battery and avoid premature failure. BMW recommends of course, that you have one of their technicians accomplish this task. Call me skeptical but this seems like kind of a sleazy way for the company to maximize profits. If you’re like me, and enjoy going out of your way to avoid paying multinational conglomerates any more then you have to, check out this awesome guide to registering your new battery courtesy of the fine folks at Youcanic.com. Good luck to you my fellow penny pinchers!

We would love to hear from any of our readers out there who have been brave enough to change the 12 volt battery in their BMW i3 on their own. How did you do with the project? What did you do about registering your new battery with BMW? Please drop by the comments section below and let us know.

Source | Image: BMW Group

Source | Video: EV Nerd via YouTube