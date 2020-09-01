Your Telsa car is like the city that never sleeps — except that it’s a car, of course. Even when you turn your Tesla off, it never goes to sleep entirely. Its various computer systems are always ready to respond to signals, commands, and monitoring, like battery health and alerting the car to open the doors as you walk up to it.

Therefore, the car consumes power both when in use and when parked. Although the amount of power consumed in both cases is not the same, you will find that after a day of it being parked and “off,” it will still have lost battery power. You might not notice this if you plug in your Tesla to charge overnight, but sometimes, if left unplugged for more than a couple of days in a row, the battery will lose power.

Preventing Power Drain

Knowing how to prevent a battery drain is important because one of these days, you might find your car without a charge when you most need it — especially if you are going on a trip and find yourself in a place where you don’t have charging access for your Telsa.

Now, you can’t avoid power drain entirely unless you actually plug it in every day to charge it. However, you can reduce the amount of drainage the car experiences over the course of a parked evening.

Keep Your Car Charged

In general, you should always keep your car’s battery above 0%. Allowing the battery to drain completely can damage it, and it will not retain power as well as it once did. It’s best to leave your battery with at least a 50% charge at the end of every day. 80% is an ideal number.

Avoid Using Third-Party Apps

Avoid using third-party apps like Teslafi that polls cars for information. This app doesn’t necessarily operate to Tesla logging standards. Therefore, polling cars will keep your Tesla’s computers awake and increase the amount of battery drain considerably. Revoke your access to Teslafi so that it can’t access your vehicle.

It would help if you also avoided, as hard as it may be, excessive use of the Telsa App. It drains the battery of your Telsa anytime you access the car’s data through the app. Telsa owners like to check in on their cars every few hours, especially when they are worried about the battery drain. Unfortunately, this concern over a prized car will actually accelerate the battery drain.

Put Off The Sentry Mode

Sentry Mode is your Tesla’s security system. It monitors the car’s surroundings and acts as a home alarm system would. Usually, this a great option to keep on, but it usually drains the battery — it keeps your car in a high power consumption state.

Turn Sentry Mode off whenever you feel comfortable doing so, e.g., if parked in your garage. You can disable Sentry mode by going into your Safety & Security settings.

Change Your Power Management Option

Because most Telsa owners like a combination of energy-saving and connection options, the car comes equipped with built-in power management options. This works best when you can pair it with regular battery charging. But in a situation in which your car will be parked for an extended period of time without charging access, put on the energy-saving option; leave the ‘always connected’ power management option left unticked.

Change Your Climate Control

Turn off smart preconditioning when you are not using your Tesla. The smart preconditioning features can significantly reduce your battery’s power by heating itself up when you have no intension of using it, for instance.

Other Modes to Turn Off

There are other modes in your Tesla that you can shut off when you’re not using it. These include — but are not limited to — Dog mode and Camping mode. In fact, when the car is not in use, it is better to disable all unnecessary modes to reduce power drainage.

Wrapping Up

Preventing your battery from draining is very important. Especially when you are going on vacation, or you are in a place where you don’t have access to charging your car. You can follow the guidelines described above to prevent you from greeting your vehicle only to find a dead battery.