6 Best Electric Tricycles for Adults 2020

I got this Pac Man Big Wheel tricycle for Christmas one year when I was kid. It was the coolest thing since sliced bread at the time. I remember riding up and down the sidewalk in front of my house on it. Good times! While my Big Wheel riding days maybe over, there’s still plenty of opportunity for (alleged) adults like yours truly to ride a bitchin’ tricycle. For the sake of sweet, sweet nostalgia, here are the 6 best electric tricycles for adults!

Electric Tricycle Defined

This may seem a bit obvious but when we say electric tricycles (“etrikes” for short), we are referring to the three-wheeled equivalents of the electric bicycle. If you haven’t done so already, I would be honored if you would read a few past articles we have done about electric bicycles by clicking here and here. With that in mind, we are going to define “electric tricycle” as a three-wheeled light vehicle that gives the rider the option of using an integrated electric motor to assist with propulsion. It is NOT the three-wheeled equivalent of a motorcycle that you may or may not see a baby boomer or two riding down the highway on. Okay, got that out of the way. Here we go…

The EV Libert-E from RMB is an interesting-looking little vehicle. The battery and motor on this etrike are a bit on the small side. This means that you will only be able to achieve a top speed of around 15 miles per hour and travel up to 15 miles on a single charge. While the EV Libert -E may not be ideal for commuters, urban riders will love the large basket on the back. With a price tag around $2,000, it definitely ain’t cheap. That being said, it is well made and built to last. 5. ​Addmotor Motan Electric Tricycle Man, is this thing a beauty! The Addmotor from Motan looks more like a mountain bike than a street cruiser and it turns out there’s a good reason for that. The designers of the Addmotor developed this etrike to match the speed and range of several high-end mountain ebikes, only with a third wheel for enhanced stability. It features a 750 W motor and a removable 48-volt battery. The result is an etrike that can reach top speeds of up to 23 miles per hour and a range of up to 55 miles. If you’re looking for an etrike that can go the distance and get you there in a hurry, this is the one for you! 4. DXT Electric Drift Trike from Razor If you’re a baller on a budget, the DXT from Razor is the etrike for you. Priced at just under $500, the DXT appears to be shooting for a slightly different demographic than the others on our list of the best electric tricycles for adults. Powered by a 500 W, high-torque motor, the DXT is capable of reaching speeds of up to 15 miles per hour. With a large 16″ pneumatic tire up front and twin 10″ diameter cart-style slick tires in back, this little guy is ready for action! It may bear a slight resemblance to my Pac-Man Big Wheel, but the DXT is no joke. Razor recommends that riders be at least 16 years old and weigh under 200 pounds. I get the feeling that this etrike is designed more for doing donuts in the parking lot as opposed to commuting or otherwise traveling down the streets. 3. E-Wheels EW-36

The EW-36 from E-Wheels is the perfect etrike for those of us who may require a bit more assistance getting around. The EW-36’s 500 W motor allows this model to achieve speeds of up to 18 miles per hour and up to 45 miles on a single charge. A large, almost car-like seat provides maximum comfort and rear-view mirrors, front lights, and digital anti-theft alarm system provide unparalleled safety. There is a small basket in the back for shopping convenience, and the EW-36’s sturdy design can hold up to 350 pounds. 2. E-Wheels EW-19 The second model from E-Wheels on our list of the best electric tricycles for adults is the EW-19. While not nearly as plush as it’s older brother the EW-36, the EW-19 is nothing to sneeze at. It’s priced at about half of what the EW-36 costs as well. I think that the best thing about this etrike is that it comes fully assembled and ready to ride. You heard me correctly: YOU DON”T HAVE TO PUT IT TOGETHER!!! This fact alone makes me want to go out and buy one right now. The EW-19’s 500 W motor allows it to reach speeds of up to 15 miles per hour and range capabilities are around 21 miles to a single charge. For those of you who like to travel, the seat and steering column of the EW-19 can be removed. Simply place in the trunk of your car and go! 1. Top Mate ES-31 Rounding out today’s list is the ES-31 from Top Mate. Made of aviation-grade aluminum alloy and designed to be completely void of any luxury whatsoever, the ES-31 weighs in at a scant 30 pounds. That being said, this little etrike can hold up to 250 pounds and travel almost 19 miles on a single charge. Top speeds for the ES-31 are only around 14 miles per hour. This isn’t a problem however, as this vehicle is specifically designed for short, urban trips. The price tag of around $600 seems on the high side to me. That aside, you can’t beat the convenience and portability of the ES-31. Top Mate recommends that riders be shorter than 70 inches so this little guy isn’t for everyone. They also recommend that riders be under 60 years of age. So…if your’e young, short, and looking for an etrike, this is the one for you! What do our readers think about this list of the best electric tricycles for adults? Anyone out there own any of these models or any other etrikes and care to comment? Please drop by and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source | Images: Pinterest, Flikr, and Amazon.com