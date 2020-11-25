If you want to buy or lease an electric car, there are various factors that you need to consider. These include the charging options, the range it can travel, if it will be sufficient for your driving needs, the MPGe, and whether it has a heat pump.

We will be looking specifically at the heat pump in electric cars determining which electric cars have heat pumps and learning why it is essential that you have one.

The Importance of a Heat Pump

A heat pump can determine how well a car will function. Some electric vehicles have a heat pump as part of their standard equipment, apart of a cold-weather package, or as a higher-trim feature. The heat pump technology works to boost the efficiency of electric vehicles. By keeping the battery at the optimal temperature, you increase its overall performance.

Powerful electrical systems generate Large amounts of heat. Reversible heat pumps function to both warn and cool the battery. The heat pump uses the heat from the condenser to warm the cabin or battery. Recycling the heat reduces the stress on the battery to maintain a suitable temperature for occupants in the car. You will also be able to cover longer distances and reduce charging time. By the time you arrive at a charging station, the battery will be at the optimum charging temperature.

Electric Cars That Have Heat Pumps

There are understandably many factors that you ought to look into when purchasing an electric vehicle. We have narrowed down the search for you determining which electric cars have heat pumps.

Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro

Hyundai and Kia are Korean automakers, and they have been actively improving the design and performance of electric vehicles. Hyundai and Kia use the same technology, and the first-generation Kia Soul was the first electric vehicle to use the technology.

A study by the Korean Ministry of Environment on the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro found that with the HVAC activated, they kept 90% of their driving range in conditions of temperatures below -7°C. When other electric vehicles that did not have a heat pump went through the same test, they had a drop in their driving range from 18% and up to 43%.

Tesla Models

The Tesla Model Y was the first Tela model to have the heat pump feature included. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 have a heat pump, whereas the Model S employs a resistive heating system. The heat pump’s addition gives the Model Y and Model 3 a better performance rating than other models.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf is the first to employ a heat-pump cabin heater. Using the temperature difference between a refrigerant and the outside air the heat-pump system heats the cabin. Its power consumption is less than conventional models because it does not consume electricity to heat the cabin.

Unlike the conventional air-conditioning systems, the heat pump does not lead to a significant reduction of the driving range. Nissan designed it to function as a cooling and heating system. During hot seasons, heat is absorbed from inside the cabin, and the external capacitor releases it outside.

Chevrolet Bolt Electric Vehicle

The Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle is designed to give you comfort and more miles. In addition to the heated front passenger and driver seats and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, you get warmer temperatures in the cabin from the heat transferred by the heat pump.

Other EVs on the Market with Heat Pumps

The other EVs on the market with heat pumps are the Audi E-Tron, Renault Zoe, Volkswagen e-Golf, Jaguar I-Pace, the BMW i3 electric vehicle models, the Mini Cooper SE, and the Toyota Prius Prime.

Heat Pump Technology Advancements

EVs and the technology around them keep changing to offer better solutions. The heat pump technology has made advancements and aims to improve how to heat or cool the battery and the cabin in a cost-effective and battery-effective manner.

Advances have come in areas such as heat pump technology and transient heat, thermal management systems, new Nano-materials, and new, miniature designs of old parts. All these advancements aim to increase electric vehicles’ range, especially during cold winter weather, when the driving range of some electric cars reduces by 40% or more.

Get Ahead and Get Further with your Electric Vehicle

Now that you know which electric cars have heat pumps, you will be able to choose one that covers further distances, even during the cold seasons. This feature will help keep you cool and make charging quicker and more efficient.