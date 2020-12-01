Electric car batteries have significantly improved over the years. But even though they still take a while to charge, the improvement is enough to make electric cars that more appealing — especially to the driver who doesn’t want to wait to get back on the road. So if you’re looking for an electric car that charges fast to get you back on the road even faster, check out these EVs.

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is currently the fastest charging electric car on the market. Using an ultrafast charger, this vehicle charges at 200kW, equal to 850 mph of charging. It comes with an 11kW onboard Type 2 AC charger with rapid DC capability. The Model 3’s battery takes less than 2 hours to charge fully, provided you’re using a 150kW Tesla Supercharger station.

Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X currently has a 100kW battery with a driving range of approximately 371 miles. The battery pack takes up to 6.5 hours to charge, depending on the percentage of remaining battery power you’re starting from.

In the United States, Tesla ensures the availability of superchargers that can charge the vehicle for 15 minutes to achieve at least an 80% charge. You can also charge your battery using a home socket, but Tesla doesn’t recommend this process. It takes a very long time.

NIO EP9

NIO EP9 is an electric hypercar designed mainly for track racing. The car’s battery pack is made from lithium-ion battery cells and uses an interchangeable battery pack system. The driver can remove the batteries when they run out of charge. It only takes a battery 45 minutes to charge to full capacity, as demonstrated in Grand Tour with host Richard Hammond. Perfect for a car designed for the track.

Mercedes AMG SLS Electric Drive

Debuting in 2013, the AMG SLS Electric Drive is a limited production unit of its twin sister, the iconic SLS AMG Supercar. Even though it is an all-electric AWD machine, the car has a limited range of 155 miles at its best performance setting. Still, it only takes three hours to replenish the depleted battery using the 22kW quick charger from Mercedes. However, to fully charge the car using a standard European household charger takes approximately 20 hours.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf is one of the world’s bestselling electric vehicles on the market. The car comes with a variation of onboard battery packs and motors, with a current driving range of 243km. Charging the battery up to 80% can take as little as 30 minutes with a DC fast charge. If you’re using a standard home voltage charger, it can take as long as 30 hours.

BMW i3

BMW is constantly improving its battery, seeing an increase in its capacity and range since 2014. A BMW i3 battery now has a capacity/range of 120Ah and 153 miles. The company also designed its i3 battery so that you wouldn’t have to charge it for two or three days. When it is time to charge up your battery, it takes less than three hours to go from 0 to 80% using an AC fast charger. Charging using public DC charging stations fully charges the battery in about one hour.

Conclusion

When you buy an electric vehicle, all the futuristic features and modern technology means nothing if it doesn’t have a good battery. Impatience aside, having a car battery that you can charge quickly is not just a luxury, it is practically a necessity. And although you don’t have to buy the car with the fastest charging battery, you should purchase one that won’t leave you off the road for more than 10 hours. But wait, isn’t the max charging time of some of these vehicles way over 10 hours? Yes. And it all boils down to voltage. If there’s one thing we can learn from electric car batteries, it’s that you should always use the proper voltage to charge the car.