The aftermarket accessories for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model 3, are ample. Your Tesla Model 3 will need accessories to make it more complete. Wheel accessories are a great addition and there are several generic wheel accessories, and many are specifically built for a Model 3.

Below are some wheel accessories that are worth checking out. These accessories will help improve your driving experience, help you stay safe, and save you valuable time and money.

A small and portable pump is a useful wheel accessory to have for your Model 3. The EPAuto air compressor pump comes in handy when you have a flat tire or a slow puncture. It helps you to maintain your wheels’ set air pressure.

Key Features

Works effectively on a 12V outlet so that you can connect it to your Model 3.

It is portable.

It easily fits in the Model 3’s lower section of the trunk.

Has a digital LED display.

It has a built-in gauge that measures the air pressure.

Has overheating protection.

Pros

Has a fast inflation speed.

This unit has a LED flashlight attached to it.

It is equipped with automatic shut-off technology.

It is user-friendly.

Comes with a carry case, three adapters, and a replacement fuse.

Cons

When unscrewing the nozzle from the tire valve, some air might escape.

The LED flashlight does go off during use, making it unnecessary.

When you don’t have the time to change a flat tire, or it’s simply too challenging, a quick tire repair kit is your “Hail Mary.” This is a wheel accessory any car should have, not just the Model 3. Unlike many modern cars, the Model 3 does not have a spare tire. If you like to be prepared for anything, the small Stop & Go repair kit will ensure you have some peace of mind.

Key Features

Quite affordable.

Easy to use.

Unlike inflation sealants, it operates on a TPMS safe repair.

Inside the kit, there is a nozzle, a probe tool, 25 plugs, a tire rasp, the plugger gun, and a folding razor blade.

Pros

Your tire will not require immediate replacement.

Tire plugger will still work in freezing conditions.

Comes with a safety headlamp for night repairs.

Cons

It may take you a couple of tries to get the tire plug in.

Mudflaps will protect your Tesla body from various elements when the wheel is in motion. These elements could include mud, snow, and road salt. The debris from the road does not hit your body panels, keeping your car clean and intact.

Key Features

These mud flaps are custom made for the Model 3.

They are easy to install.

Pros

They are highly durable because of the high strength ABS plastic material.

Come in a set of four.

It is perfect for keeping your Model 3 clean and protecting your paintwork.

Cons

Installation is by the use of screws into the plastic wheel housing. This may feel a bit too intrusive on the Model 3 for some car owners.

This hubcap storage bag is specifically made to protect, store, and transport the hubcaps of the Tesla Model 3, which are referred to as Aero wheel covers. These hubcaps are fragile and sensitive to scratches, thus the need for a hubcap storage bag.

The Aero storage bag is made of a strong polyester fabric reinforced to offer protection to its delicate cargo. It has space for all the four hubcaps on your vehicle.

Key Features

Has four compartments.

Easy to carry around.

Made from strong material.

Pros

Will protect your hubcaps from damage.

It easily fits in the trunk of your Model 3.

Cons

According to some customers, the zipper wears out with continuous use.

When you are jacking up your Model 3, you must protect the underside of your vehicle. The Model 3 has four points on the bottom that have small entry points so that you can jack it up.

Without the proper adapter, you can damage your vehicle’s underside during a wheel change. These adapter pads come in a set of four and will make it easy to jack your whole car with one jack.

Key Features

Comes in a set of four.

They are made from molded rubber.

Simple to use.

The O-ring locking mechanism ensures the pad stays in place.

Pros

Are inexpensive.

Comes with a nylon carrying case.

Cons

Because they are so small, one might become misplaced.

These caliper covers make your wheels stand out. Instead of the boring undersized rear calipers shaped like a horseshoe, these caliper covers are a great option for covering the sliver, plain calipers that come with the Tesla Model 3.

Key Features

Gives you Tesla a race car look.

It is red with the “TESLA” logo painted over it in silver.

Comes in a set of four.

Pros

Dissipates excess heat from the brake calipers.

Gives your car a sporty look.

Cons

It is quite pricey.

Conclusion

Until you experience the advantage of owning a wheel accessory, you may never understand their importance. Your wheels will enjoy overheating protection, thus prolonging their life. You will also reap significant benefits, including hubcap protection and overall enhanced aesthetics thanks to a cleaner car and a sporty look.