A car cover for your Tesla is essential, especially if you don’t have the luxury of garage parking. Car covers mostly look alike and perform more or less the same function. We’ve compiled a list of the best car covers for your Tesla; these are worth your time and money. We will delve into their features to help you settle on the best protective car cover for your Tesla.

The Platinum Shield Car Cover shields your electric vehicle from extreme weather. The material is made from a breathable fabric with a reflective urethane on the top; it is lightweight and durable. This cover is an excellent choice for a Tesla Model 3.

Key Features

The reflective surface prevents heat damage.

Waterproof.

Super lightweight

Ensures a great fit due to the elastic band at the hem.

Pros

It is double-stitched to ensure no leaks.

Comes with a lifetime limited warranty.

It is lightweight.

Protects against rust and mold.

The reinforced grommets prevent the theft of the car cover.

The synthetic material offers durability.

Purchase includes a storage bag, cable and lock, antennae patch, and three microfiber cloths.

Cons

There are no side mirror pockets.

There are no holes for your car’s antenna.

As the name suggests, this car cover is only suitable for indoor use. It is great for a Tesla Model 3. The material is a soft satin fabric that will protect your Tesla from dust. It is a stretchy material that is of high quality and will give your vehicle the protection it needs while inside your garage.

Key Features

It is made from soft quality material.

Ensures a great fit due to the elastic band at the hem.

Lifetime limited warranty.

Only available in black.

Pros

Effective indoor dust protection.

It will protect your Tesla’s clear coat finish.

Purchase includes a storage bag.

Available with an antenna patch.

Cons

Available in one color only.

Has no side mirror pockets.

The Budge Duro car cover is a heavy-duty car cover made of three layers of polypropylene fabric. Ideal for a Tesla Model 3 or a Speedster, this heavy-duty car cover can be used in the garage, carport, or even outdoors.

Key Features

The material is soft and non-abrasive.

It guarantees a snug fit because of its elastic hem.

It has in-built grommets.

Available in gray.

Pros

A storage bag and an antennae patch are included with the purchase.

Comes with a five-year warranty.

Is multilayered for extra weather protection.

Cons

Expensive.

Only one color available.

The Leader Accessories car cover is a multi-use car cover and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The material used to make this car cover is breather able and moisture repellent. It is ideal for all Tesla models due to the various car lengths it is available in.

Key Features

A snug fit due to the elastic band at the hem.

It has a buckle and strap so that it won’t move during strong winds.

It is both UV and dust resistant.

The material used is biodegradable, making it environmentally friendly.

Pros

Has a variety of fits for various car lengths.

Purchase includes a storage bag.

Protects from UV rays.

Cons

Material is relatively thin compared to other car covers.

Not waterproof.

If you are on a budget, this mid-range priced car cover is for you. The material used is a combination of heavy-duty polyester and cotton; this ensures all-weather protection for your Tesla. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the Audew car cover offers top-quality protection against dirt, dust, UV rays, and bird droppings.

Key Features

It comes with buckles and straps so it won’t be blown away by the wind.

Elastic band at the hem for a snug fit.

The seams are double-stitched.

Comes with a storage bag.

Pros

Offers all-weather protection.

Heavy-duty and double-layered.

Has pockets for your side mirrors.

Cons

Only available in limited sizes.

The OxGord car cover is an expensive cover for your Tesla. It is double-layered with a woven spun-bond polypropylene taffeta. It offers your vehicle superior protection against the elements and extreme weather conditions. The fabric is breathable, and the seams are double-stitched to reinforce it.

Key Features

There are drawstrings on the hems to ensure elasticity for a great fit.

Double layered for superior protection.

Pros

A storage bag is included with each purchase.

Has security grommets for protection against theft or strong winds.

Cons