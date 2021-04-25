The concept of electric vehicles has been around for years, and the outcry to “save the planet!” has caused fast advancements in the industry. Electric vehicles are not just eco-friendly; they are also efficient and easy to drive. But like with every new product, there is the question of where to go when one needs to get the best, trusted, and most reliable products that meet their needs. Some of the most patronized electric vehicles in 2020 are Nissan, Tesla, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Ford.

Now, it is time to look closer at which manufacturer is selling the most vehicles and why. Contrary to what most people think, Tesla is not the most popular electric vehicle currently in the market. The most popular electric vehicle in the world is the Nissan LEAF. However, there have been significant spikes in the sales of Telsa. The question now is how long Nissan will stay the most popular electric car before Tesla takes over the electric vehicle market?

Best Manufactures of Electic Vehicles

Nissan Motor Company

The Nissan Motor Company is a multinational automobile company with its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. Founded in 193, Nissan currently holds the record for the most electric vehicles sold globally. Their prices are affordable, and they make standard electric vehicles. Their vehicles come with all the benefits of driving an electric car. Their electric car unit is called the Nissan Leaf.

Tesla

Elon Musk has been at the top of all cutting edge technology evolutions, and the electric car is no exception. Tesla is currently at the forefront of the all-electric vehicles manufacturing businesses. And although you cannot argue the quality of Tesla’s electric cars, their price ranges aren’t exactly competitive. One major thing they have going for them is that they only produce electric vehicles. All their products use plug-in electric current to power.

Tesla introduced its first electric vehicle in 2008, called the Tesla Roadster sports car. This car was followed by an upgrade called the Model X. But the vehicle that made a name for the company was the Tesla Model 3. It took their sales globally. There is also a Model Y underway, and it will be introduced to the market any minute. This car will probably be a pickup truck that will run purely on electricity. The company has sold almost half a million electric vehicles.

The Ford Motor Company

The Ford Motor Company is another US-based motor car company with its headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. It is one of the earliest motor manufacturing companies founded in 1903. It has sold almost 6 million vehicles since then. You cannot talk about the evolution of cars without mentioning Henry Ford, and more than a century later, the company is still refusing to be left behind. Their Ford Focus Electric is an electric car produced with amazing features.

The Bayerische Moteoren Werke

The Bayerische Moteoren Werke is a multinational car manufacturing company that is located in Germany. They are commonly referred to as the BMW Group. They have also been producing vehicles since 1917 and have produced over two million vehicles. So it is no surprise that they have jumped on the electric car train as well. Their BMW i3 is beginning to make some noise in the electric vehicle market. The car is like all their previous cars, a five-seater luxury SUV that runs on electricity.

Kia Motors Corporation

South Korea’s second-largest automobile company is the KIA Motors Corporation. The Company’s headquarters are in Seoul, South Korea, and was founded in 1944. If you have ever owned one of their famous cars, the Soul, their best electric car Kia Soul EV has the same look and feel. This company was born by the best car production company in South Korea, the Hyundai Motor company. They have several electric vehicles within different price ranges.

General Motors

General Motors is another excellent automobile company with its headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. Although it designs, produces, and sells many automobiles and automobile parts, it is specifically famous for Chevrolet. Chevrolet is part of the company that manufactures vehicles and not just electric cars. Their first electric car model was the Chevrolet Bolt. This car offers over 220 miles per charge and is reasonably priced.

Wrapping Up

Going with an electric vehicle is a great choice; not only does it mean being apart of a new cutting edge technological evolution, it means going greener too. Most of the current electric vehicles perform the same functions. The thing to look out for when purchasing an electric vehicle is what deals, offers, and warranties come with the vehicle.

Each company’s packages are different, so it’s essential to go for one that suits your taste, budget, circumstances, and lifestyle. The above-mentioned car companies are some of the most trusted and reliable electric car companies out there. Look for positive reviews before opting for any car option as electric vehicles may look like gasoline-powered cars, but they are not the same.