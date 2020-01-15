7 Best Off Road Electric Skateboards 2020

Spread the love













We here at enrg.io love our lists. In the past, we’ve brought you such lists as the 6 Best Electric Tricycles for Adults and the Top 10 Best Electric Motorcycle Blogs. If you haven’t had a chance to read them yet, I would be honored if you would take the time to do so. Today we take a trip to the world of off road electric skateboards.

I used to skate back in the day. If you were a kid in the 80s and 90s in California, I think it was a compulsory activity. While I did have a longboard capable of traversing pretty gnarly terrain, an electric skateboard was never an option. As it turns out, off road electric skateboards are a thing and they are pretty cool!

Please note that these sick boards are presented in no particular order. I would consider myself lucky to own any of them!

The Wave Street 2000 features a mighty 2000 W direct drive motor that is powered by a 36 V lithium-ion battery. The result is the ability to achieve an amazing top speed of over 18 miles per hour. What’s even more amazing is that the battery can charge in as little as 3 hours. High-quality pneumatic tires provide excellent acceleration and traction and support hill climbing up to 30 degrees. With a weight of just over 30 pounds the Wave Street 2000 is ideal for commuters…not that you’ll ever catch me one one…or will you?

If you’re certifiably insane and enjoy activities like skateboarding down mountains, Outstorm has the board for you. This boards boasts dual 1650 W brushless motors, allowing riders to reach incredible speeds of over 30 miles per hour. Large pneumatic rubber tires give you the ability to go over all types of terrain and the built-in straps for your feet will make sure that you don’t fall off. A note for my brothers and sisters out there who are goofy-footed like me: be sure and let the company know via email that you want the foot straps modified. The default is to ship the board with them configured for regular-footed riders.

The Y8 from Azbo is a mean machine. Capable of reaching top speeds of up to 25 miles per hour, the Y8 will get you there and get you there in a hurry. The 11-ply maple deck is super strong and can support riders who weigh up to 290 pounds. Its non-slip waterproof surface will also ensure that you have a safe ride. The Y8 from Azbo also comes with a wireless remote control so you can control speed and braking with ease. I also like the fact that Azbo offers a one-year warranty standard on all of its boards. There’s something to be said for that kind of peace of mind.

This beauty from YWS is a good looking board. I like the all-black design. Kind of gives it a goth/emo feel in my opinion. At any rate, the large 36 V lithium-ion battery makes trips of up to 17 miles on a single charge possible…not too shabby! The board’s nine-inch wheels and double spring shock absorbers provide for a smooth ride. A wireless LCD remote allows riders to view and change their speeds with ease, a very nice feature. This one isn’t cheap; be prepared to shell out over $1,200 if you want one. That being said, if you’ve got the cash, this is a solid buy.

The Off Road Master from Moorhaus is a bit shorter than the others on our list of off road electric skateboards. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, if you’re a skilled rider. The Off Road Master boasts a 1000 W motor powered by a seal lead-acid battery, another feature separating it from the others. This board’s regenerative braking system is quite interesting and its 17 mile range will ensure you get where you need to go. I must say that I like the design of the board and the graphics on the deck. It kind of reminds me of my first Variflex skateboard that I had in the 80s. Nostalgia is a hell of a drug…

Whenever I make lists like this one, I always like to include at least one option for all the ballers on a budget. Retailing at right around $650, the D3M is the board for you if you’re not looking to break the bank. This board features two riding modes depending on your skill level and the max speed of almost 25 miles per hour is nothing to sneeze at. The company is based in California and has a 100% money back guarantee on all of their products. While I wouldn’t discourage anyone from buying a board just because it is made overseas, I have to say that I do like that the company is based in the United States. A few reviewers of this board have claimed that it can be somewhat unreliable. As always, take anything anyone says online with a grain of salt.

This little guy from Moto Tec is another good choice for those of you out there who may be trying to save money. With a top speed of 22 miles per hour and a riding time of 60 to 90 minutes, the Moto Tec 1600 W is a high performance ride. An integrated anti-lock braking system and remote with variable throttle make for safe stopping. The battery pack for this board only takes 3 to 5 hours to charge and its 1600 W motor can take it from 0 to 15 miles per hour in just over three seconds! Like the Moorhaus above, this board has kind of an old school design to it. Weighing in at 71 pounds, it isn’t the lightest choice. That aside, it looks like a whole lot of fun!

What do our readers think about this list of the best off road electric skateboards? Do any of you out there own any of these or any other models and care to chime in? Please do so in the comments section below and happy riding!

Source | Images: eBay and Amazon.com